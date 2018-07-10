Selena Gomez is the stunning model for the new PUMA DEFY Mid, a ‘new bootie-cut training silhouette,’ according to the brand that is sleek, sexy and stylish! See Selena’s new campaign pics below!



Selena Gomez is a PUMA brand ambassador and with each new launch, we immediately want what she is selling! Now, she’s modeling the new DEFY Mid shoe, and it looks so good on her! The shoe launches around the world on July 12. Selena looked gorgeous in the new campaign pics, wearing a black sports bra with the puma logo front and center. She’s wearing black leggings with PUMA written in white down her leg, and of course, the new black and gold sneakers.

“The design of this shoe is great for training as well as everyday use,” Sel said in a press release. “PUMA is always pushing the boundaries of mixing performance and style. On the new DEFY, I love the bootie-cut and the golden buckle accessory.” Her hair is styled in sexy waves, and pulled into a loose ponytail. She amps up the sexy appeal by rocking a red lip! The brand said in a release, “Made with PROFOAM, the fully TechEd-out shoe, provides instant cushion, high rebound, and a lightweight feel. Its strategically placed TPU pieces also offers foot support to combine fashion with function. And, to reflect a strong and bold attitude, the shoe shines with a gold buckle detail.”

PUMA continued, “In addition, the iconic collar height turns heads while the bootie construction allows for easy slip on. But that’s not all, the DEFY Mid’s fully knitted upper assures comfort, giving women the power to push further and bravely oppose tradition.” The main features are comfort, support, and fit. We think they are pretty stylish, as well, and we love seeing them on Selena!