Sarah Palin Pranked By Sacha Baron Cohen For His Wild New Show ‘Who Is America?’

Sarah Palin took to Facebook to complain about being pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen for his upcoming show ‘Who Is America?’ in which he pretended to be a disabled U.S. veteran. See her harsh words about his soon-to-be aired joke here!

Sarah Palin, 54, was not happy when she took to Facebook on July 10 to call out British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, 46, after he totally pranked her for his upcoming new Showtime series Who Is America? “Yup – we were duped,” Sarah wrote. “Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now? I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen.” She went on to explain that she was tricked into believing that she would be honoring veterans in a “legit Showtime historical documentary,” and Sacha “had heavily disguised himself as a disabled US Veteran, fake wheelchair and all.”

Sarah went on to say that the interview she gave for the fake documentary was full of “disrespect and sarcasm – but finally (I) had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin.” “Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night, but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country,” her post continued. “Truly sick.” The former nominee for vice president brought her daughter along to the interview and challenged Showtime to air the footage but encouraged them to donate all the proceeds they make to charity. Since the network’s a pay channel without commercials it may be hard to know the proceeds.

In addition to the mock interview, Sarah accused Sacha and the network for “purposefully” dropping her and her daughter off at the wrong Washington airport, “knowing we’d miss all flights back home to Alaska.” Despite Sarah’s disapproval, Showtime has no comment and Sacha will be premiering the new show on July 15. The series will be seven episodes long and is aimed at targeting politicians, tastemakers and cultural phenoms without them knowing.

Who Is America? will premiere on Showtime at 10 PM EDT/PDT. It will be interesting to see how far Sacha got with the pranks!