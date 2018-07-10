Rob Kardashian Struggling To Accept Tristan Thompson After Cheating: Why He’s Protective Of Khloe

Tristan Thompson still has some kissing up to do when it comes to certain members of the KarJenner clan! Get all of the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Since moving back to LA, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 27, appear to be as happy as ever! However, not everyone in her family is ready to ship them as a couple… again. “Rob [Kardashian] is one of the few family members who is having a hard time forgiving and forgetting what Tristan has done to Khloe. Rob loves Khloe and is very protective of her. He’s struggling to accept Tristan into the family,” a source close to Rob tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

If you’re a fan of KUWTK, you know Rob and Khloe share a special bond, so we can understand why he’s on the fence, especially after all Khloe’s been through in the past. “After helping Khloe through her divorce with Lamar [Odom], Rob never wants to see another guy break her heart,” our insider continued. “With everything Lamar put Khloe through, Rob hates to see Khloe with another NBA guy. Now that Tristan is her baby daddy, Rob is having a real hard time overlooking his recent mistakes and trusting him with his sister,” our source added. I mean, Tristan reportedly cheated on Khloe with not one, but multiple women throughout her pregnancy with True.

“Rob is not going to say anything against Tristan, he’s promised Khloe to keep things civil for her sake, but all Rob’s friends know how he feels about Tristan,” the source said. While Rob is in no rush to move forward, his sister Kim Kardashian has welcomed Tristan back with open arms. As we previously told you, Tristan unblocked Kim on Instagram during Khloe’s birthday part on June 27.

“Alright guys what do you think? It’s Khloe’s birthday– do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?” Kim jokingly said in a video posted to her Instagram story. This of course came after Kim said Tristan’s cheating was “f*cked up” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. So, if they can put aside their differences, maybe Rob will be next!