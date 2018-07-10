Melania Trump Rocks $800 Louboutin Pumps Made Out Of Paper As She Jets Off To NATO Summit: Pics

Melania Trump got them red bottoms! The First Lady was spotted rocking a pair of Christian Louboutin’s, designed with Kraft Paper, as she boarded a plane for a weeklong trip to Europe with her husband, Donald Trump.

Melania Trump‘s airplane style has been a source of tons of buzz the last few weeks, especially since her ‘I Really Don’t Care’ jacket scandal. Now, all eyes are on the First Lady’s red-bottomed Christian Louboutin pumps that she donned as she boarded the plane to head to the NATO Summit in Brussels. Melania opted for a pair of So Kate 120 logo-print PVC pumps by the popular shoe designer, which are shockingly made out of the same paper that comes from Louboutin’s shopping bags and shoe boxes. According to the site, the paper is ripped in small pieces and placed under the PVC plastic, which ultimately forms the shoe. Melania’s pumps had the word ‘Paris’ scribbled on one of the pieces of paper, but ironically, that won’t be one of the stops on her week-long European excursion.

Melania and her husband Donald Trump journeyed to Brussels today, for their first stop of their trip. There, Trump will be attending the NATO summit, before heading to London for meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth. Then, the president will venture to Helsinki, Finland for the highly-anticipated meeting with Vladmir Putin, and he will end his trip in Scotland for, reportedly, a golf trip.

For the ride, Melania matched her red-bottomed $795 shoes with a mid-length khaki skirt, by Paris-based designer Martin Grant, which is currently on sale for $439, but was originally marked $975. She paired that with a red long-sleeve sweater, and her usual oversized sunglasses. We can’t wait to see her looks for the rest of her trip, especially when she meet the Queen!