Meghan Markle Defies Royal Protocol & Crosses Her Legs Once Again At Event With The Queen: Pics

Old habits die hard. Meghan Markle committed another royal faux pas while celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force, and of course, it was in front of the Queen! Whoops!

The Duchess of Sussex just can’t get down the Duchess slant! Meghan Markle was caught on camera crossing then un-crossing her legs at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Royal Air Force. During the service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, Meghan slipped her right leg over her left, but quickly corrected herself by sliding her ankle down into what is known as “The Duchess Slant.” Meghan, wearing a stunning black Dior dress, sat next to her husband Prince Harry, who held her arm as she walked into the Abbey to balance help her balance in her heels on the cobblestone. Luckily for Meghan, she was sitting behind Queen Elizabeth, so fingers crossed she doesn’t get chastised later for her faux pas!

Recall, in the last few weeks, Meghan has been called out for doing things that don’t qualify as “royal behavior,” like crossing her legs at the knee and reaching for Prince Harry’s hand. While we hear the former Suits actress has been hard on herself about her mistakes, Prince Harry and the Royal Family have been incredibly supportive and understanding. “The funny thing is that the Queen is actually incredibly gracious to Meghan, she doesn’t put any pressure on her at all, it’s actually quite the opposite,” a palace insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Harry is so loving and supportive, he’s constantly telling Meghan how amazing she’s doing, and how quickly she’s learning, and she is!”

The source added, “Meghan is always very nervous ahead of her public events. She loves Harry and wants to make him proud while representing the royal family with dignity, tradition and grace. She feels the world watching and judging – it’s overwhelming.” We think she’ll get the hang of it in no time!