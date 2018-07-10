Kylie Jenner Shows Proudly Shows off New Thinner Lips & Blue Eyes in Adorable New pics

No fillers, no problem! Kylie Jenner is embracing her more natural look, and we are too! See her flaunt her lips and blue eyes in the video below!

Kylie Jenner, 20, shocked the world when she revealed she removed all of her fillers on July 8. Now, she can’t stop showing off her new, much smaller pout. Just one day later, the lip kit mogul took to Snapchat to share a video of herself playing around with the app’s filters, and we can’t get enough of her look! In the clip, Kylie can be seen with minimal makeup, blue eye contacts, and she wore her hair in a half-up-half-down style. We can certainly get used to this!

For those of you who don’t know, Kylie has been plumping and overlining her lips for at least four years. So, to see them look this thin is a huge deal. Kylie denied having any work done for quite some time, but came clean during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2015. Interestingly, the removal of her fillers came just a few days after she gushed over her baby Stormi Webster’s lips.

“The one thing I was insecure about she has. She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn’t get those from me, she can thank her dad for those,” Kylie said in reference to her baby daddy Travis Scott.

Nevertheless, we’re happy to see Kylie is embracing her natural beauty! In addition to her lips, it appears she’s also gotten rid of the fillers on her face. And turns out, it’s not too daunting of a process. “The body naturally breaks down or metabolizes the bonds over about 8-12 months for most fillers. However, if someone wants to soften or ‘melt’ the filler, we can also inject and enzyme called hyaluronidase, which will break down the bonds between the molecules over about 24 hours,” Dr. David Shafer explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.