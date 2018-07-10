Kylie Jenner Vs. Kim Kardashian: Who Rocks Skintight Latex Better? — See Sexy Looks

Kylie Jenner looked hot in latex while promoting her summer makeup collection, and it’s totally a page from big sis Kim K’s book! See the sisters both rocking latex below!

Kylie Jenner knows how to get people talking about makeup! To promote her new Kylie Cosmetics Summer Collection, she posted a red hot, racy photo of her wearing a skintight orange latex bra top, showing off some under boob, and thigh high stockings. She paired the look with a sheer orange PVC coat. Kylie has worn latex before, but this look was especially sexy and scandalous! Of course, Kylie’s big sister Kim Kardashian is also known for rocking latex on quite a few occasions.

Kim rocked a skintight black latex look by Tom Ford at the Tom Ford Spring / Summer 2018 show during New York Fashion Week in September 2017. It hugged her curves in all the right places. She has previously worn pink latex in a variety of silhouettes. She was actually wearing pink latex when I interviewed her in Nashville in 2015, and it turned out she was pregnant at the time! Only she could rock that look!

@complex A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 11, 2016 at 2:52pm PDT

The KarJenners are not the only ones who love wearing latex and you can see over a dozen more in the gallery attached above. Bella Hadid rocked a faux-lace latex look after walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017. Ariel Winter has worn a hot pink latex look. Nicki Minaj chose a baby pink latex look at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. At the MTV Movie & TV Awards, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz wore a red baby doll latex dress. Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and Fergie have all also worn latex! It’s a trend!