Kylie Jenner’s Summer Makeup Collection — See All Her Newest Shades

Kylie Jenner revealed her brand new Summer makeup collection on Instagram on July 9. See all the products before they become available for purchase below!

“SUMMER COLLECTION LAUNCHING THIS FRIDAY THE 13TH,” Kylie Jenner wrote on her Instagram on July 9. She posted videos and photos of the entire thing in your stories, and we’re breaking down all the new goodness! The packaging is very fun and bright — it’s hot pink and yellow, and honestly a little sexual. There are peeled bananas all over the packaging for the eyeshadow palette and her lip glosses. The eye palette is gorgeous, with 14 shades. There are both shimmer and mate formulas. The colors are neutral — a lot of champagnes and browns, but seems easy to turn a daytime look into a sexy smokey eye for night.

There is a matte lipstick collection with five shades. Tangerine is an orange, Vacay is a bold pink, Boss is a red, Miami is a light pink/coral and Nova is a nude. These come in a black packaging with a silver bullet underneath the cap. The lipsticks are embossed with KYLIE in all caps. There are three SUPER shimmering lip glosses in a purple, pink and nude. There are two new Lip Kits in Candy K (just new packaging) and On Wednesdays. Obviously, On Wednesdays is pink (a Mean Girls reference). On the box, it says: “Kylie’s Lip Kit Tips: For the best result, fill in your lips with the lip liner and then top with one coat of Matte Liquid Lipstick.”

Kylie wore tight latex for the reveal of this new collection, obviously modeling a dramatic makeup look. Her makeup was done by Ariel and her hair was styled by Tokyo.