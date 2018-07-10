Kourtney Kardashian: ‘It’s Her Right’ To Wear Skimpy Suits – Her ‘Confidence Has Skyrocketed’

Can we get an amen? Kourtney’s got a great bikini body, and there’s nothing wrong with wanting to show it off. If you’ve got it, flaunt it, right?

It’s hard to look fit and fab after having three kids, but Kourtney Kardashian, 39, makes being a hot momma look easy AF. Especially since she’s been spending this summer on an extended vacation in Italy with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and her cute little kiddos, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. Even though they all touched back down in LAX on July 9, that wasn’t before she gave us weeks worth of vacay bathing suit pics. She must have had an entire suitcase just to hold her teeny weeny bikinis — but the mother of three regrets nothing!

“Ever since she started working out Kourtney’s confidence has skyrocketed,” a source close to Kourtney told Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY. “Her body is the result of hours and hours in the gym. She put in the work and now she’s enjoying the rewards. She’s extra proud of herself because she never thought she’d be in this kind of shape after having three kids. It’s a huge achievement and she’s proud of herself. She feels like it’s her right to show it off, she worked hard for it.” We don’t know about you, but we can totally get behind that. Kourtney deserves to flaunt all that she’s got whether she’s showing off her fabulous bod in thong bikini bottoms or a seriously high-cut one piece.

She hasn’t always worn such skimpy suits in the past, but her latest Instagram posts make it clear that she’s loving the way she looks right now — and we don’t blame her!

Gosh, we just love body confidence on Kourt, don’t you? She wears it so well, and we hope it’s here to stay!