Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Makeout In Most PDA-Filled Pic Since Cheating Scandal

Three months after Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian, their relationship is right back on track — and they proved it by packing on the PDA on Snapchat. See the pic here!

Khloe Kardashian has made no secret of the fact that she’s forgiven Tristan Thompson after he was caught cheating on her in April, but she solidified the reconciliation of their romance by indulging in her most public display of affection with him since the drama. The two have been seen spending plenty of time together in L.A. over the last several weeks, but they went public with their first post-scandal kiss on Tristan’s Snapchat July 9. The basketball star posted a lengthy video of himself and Khloe, during which she rests her head on his shoulder and even kisses him right on the mouth. The video came amidst a rare night out for the parents three months after the birth of their daughter, True.

Just days before True’s birth, shocking videos of Tristan surfaced online that appeared to show him cheating on Khloe on more than one occasion. She stayed very, very quiet about the situation for several weeks, but at the beginning of May, fans were shocked to see her reunited with the 27-year-old for a lunch date in Cleveland. She also attended several of his home basketball games during the NBA playoffs. Then, Tristan relocated back to California with Khloe on Father’s Day, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. She has yet to comment directly on the cheating situation, but she did reveal that getting back to a good place with Tristan took a lot of work.

After a fan called her out for staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers star, Khloe responded, “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength.”

As HollywoodLife reported EXCLUSIVELY, Tristan has been “stepping up” as a dad recently, and Khloe is glad she gave him another shot. “She has begun to trust him again,” our source revealed. “She feels that things are very positive between them and that it will continue because they are now in a stronger relationship.”