Kendall Jenner Helping Hailey Baldwin Cope With Wendy Williams ‘Hurtful’ Diss About Engagement

Haters gonna hate! Kendall Jenner is helping Hailey Baldwin deal with every reaction to her engagement to Justin Bieber! After Wendy Williams slammed Hailey and JB, and said their marriage wouldn’t last, KJ reacted.

After Wendy Williams, 53, roasted Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Justin Bieber, 24, following their bombshell engagement news, the model took it pretty hard, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. With all of the crazed reactions from fans and other stars, Hailey just needed a second to process everything. However, after hearing the talk show host say she has Bieber’s attention until his ex, Selena Gomez, 25, comes back around, that was a low blow for Hailey.

Now, she’s leaning on the one friend who knows public scrutiny all too well — Kendall Jenner, 22. “Hailey doesn’t have the kind of thick skin that Kendall has when it comes to dealing with all the haters,” the insider, who is close to KJ says. “Hailey still takes things to heart. Wendy’s comments about her and Justin, about how their marriage wasn’t going to last was really hurtful,” the source admits. “Luckily she has Kendall to help her cope with this kind of thing. She told Hailey the best way to handle Wendy Williams is to ignore her.”

JB proposed to Hailey while the two were in the Bahamas on July 7. The singer popped the question in front of a crowd at Baker’s Bay with a massive, oval-cut diamond ring, “that you could see from Mars,” as Wendy put it. The surprise engagement came after Justin and Hailey, who previously dated in 2015 and 2016, rekindled their romance in June 2018.

Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey with an emotion and lengthy message on Instagram on July 9, where he gushed over “the love of of my life.” He wrote in part: “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!”

Meanwhile, his JB’s, Selena, who he just split with in March 2018, seemed unfazed amidst the engagement news. In fact, she’s been prancing around NYC with another cute mystery man.