Justin Bieber Reportedly Asked Hailey’s Dad For Permission To Propose: It Was ‘Very Important’

Before Justin Bieber asked Hailey Baldwin to marry him, he reportedly got her father’s permission, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard that Stephen Baldwin’s marriage inspired Hailey to say yes!

Talk about going old school. Justin Bieber’s engagement to Hailey Baldwin, 21, seemed to come out of nowhere, but it appears he was planning to pop the question for quite a while. Yet, before Justin, 24, could propose, he needed to do one vital thing: get permission from Stephen Baldwin, 52. Before getting down on one knee, Justin asked Hailey’s dad if he could ask his daughter to marry him, according to TMZ. The two had a “face-to-face” conversation “several weeks ago.” Stephen — who, as sources tell TMZ, believes Justin has the same Christian values as both he and Hailey – ultimately gave his blessing.

This was more than Justin adhering to an old-fashioned tradition. Getting Stephen’s permission was “very important” to Justin. It seems that the Usual Suspects star’s influence was all over this engagement. Not only did Stephen give Justin the go-ahead, but his marriage to Kennya Baldwin also motivated the 21-year-old Hailey to say yes. “Hailey’s parents got married very young,” a friend of Hailey’s EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Her dad was 24, the same age as Justin is now, and they’re still madly in love all these years later.”

“Hailey has no worries about being too young,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “She’s always wanted to marry young because she truly believes that’s the right way to live. And it also helps that she has her parents as an example. They got married very young and look how well it’s worked for them.” She has a point. Stephen met Kennya Deodato in 1987 and three years later, they tied the knot. Their romance is still going strong, more than two decades later.

This kind of marriage is “something Hailey has always wanted for herself,” the insider added. Well, she has it — and she’s loving her life right now. “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness,” she tweeted, confirming the engagement after Justin broke his silence about the proposal, “but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!” Now, the question is – when will they set a date? After all, fans want to know how long it will be before Stephen walks his baby girl down the aisle.