Justin & Hailey Vs. Ariana & Pete’s Hottest Photos: Which Engaged Couple Rules Summer 2018?

Two young couples kicked off summer by getting engaged! See the hottest pics of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson and decide who owns the romance scene!

Can you believe it’s only the beginning of July and this summer has already brought us TWO whirlwind Hollywood engagements?! First, Pete Davidson proposed to Ariana Grande just days after it was confirmed they were dating. The pair were first rumored to be “casually” seeing each other at the end of May, not long after confirming their breakups from Cazzie David and Mac Miller, respectively. Just one week later, they confirmed the romance by posting their first Instagram photo together, and by June 11, it was reported that they were already ENGAGED!

Clearly, these two didn’t waste any time! They’ve been practically inseparable since the engagement news broke, and moved in together in New York City. Since then, they haven’t been shy about showing their love for one another on social media, and have been photographed out and about holding hands on more than one occasion. Ari has defended her decision to be with Pete, despite the short-lived time they dated, and they really do seem happy together! Meanwhile, the story is a bit different for Justin and Hailey.

The singer and supermodel were friends for years before they first got together at the end of 2015. They were very public about their relationship at the time, but the romance only lasted for a few months before they called things off in 2016. After that, the two had a bit of a falling out, but Hailey revealed earlier this year that they had recently rekindled their friendship.

Well, it turns out that that newfound friendship didn’t take long to turn romantic again. Hailey and Justin first sparked rumors that they were back together at the beginning of June during a trip to Miami, and since then, they’ve been completely inseparable. Then, Justin shocked everyone when he proposed during a trip to the Bahamas on July 7, officially confirming the news on Instagram two days later.

