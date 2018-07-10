Jen Harley Covered In ‘Cuts’ After Fight With Ronnie Ortiz-Magro That Led To Her Arrest: New Details

Though Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have since made up, their most recent psychical altercation may have been more brutal than first thought as she was reportedly covered in ‘scratches’ and dried blood!

Jen Harley, 31, was arrested on June 24 after allegedly dragging Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, after she and the Jersey Shore star got into another heated fight. Yet, it seems that Ronnie wasn’t the only one who was injured in the fight. The attending Las Vegas police officer who arrived to the scene “observed minor cuts, scratches and dried blood on Harley,” according to the report, per Us Weekly. “Harley refused medical attention and photographs were taken. Harley made statements that they were leaving a party and Ortiz started acting erratically in the passenger seat as she was driving.”

Jen, per the report, also claimed that Ronnie “tried to grab the steering wheel and that is when she drove over the median popping the tires.” This seems to back up earlier reports of Jen accusing Ronnie of allegedly hitting her multiple times during the fight, as well as her accusing him of grabbing the wheel while she was driving. Jen was ultimately deemed to be at fault, and that may be because Ronnie, per Us Weekly, said that his on-again, off-again girlfriend “hit him in the face with her right fist two-five times” while she was still driving.

After Jen pulled over, Ronnie left the car and was still holding onto the vehicle when she attempted to drive away. Jen literally dragged her ex. Ronnie then called her to come back and get him, which she did, before pulling over for a second time in order to take their 3-month-old daughter, Ariana, out of her car seat. “She explained that she got out of the car asking for help and stated that Ortiz was hitting her in the car,” the report read. “She explained that she arranged for a friend to come pick up her child before officers arrived.”

Ronnie, according to the attending police officer, was found with “injuries to his mouth and arms, and roadrash,” and that “there was blood all over the center console and insider of the car as well as smears along the driver side.” Though she was arrested, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that she wouldn’t face charges following the altercation due to “insufficient evidence.” That might be for the best, as it seems Ronnie and Jen have put this incident behind them. The two lovebirds reunited on the Fourth of July and were seen cuddling up together a day afterward.