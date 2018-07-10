Jason Aldean Expecting 2nd Baby With Wife Brittany Only 7 Months After 1st — See Announcement

Yes, you read that right! Jason and Brittany’s son may be only seven months old, but he’s already headed to big brotherhood. Check out Jason’s adorable announcement here!

Well that came out of left field! Considering Jason Aldean, 41, and his wife Brittany Aldean, 30, just had their first child Memphis in December, no one was expecting him to announce that they were expecting their second on July 10 — just seven months later! But once we recovered from the shock, we were free to obsess over the cute way the couple made their announcement. The country singer posted a sweet shot of Memphis to Instagram wearing a “Big Brother” onesie, and his wife did the same. Aw! And as if that wasn’t enough of a giveaway, he wrote, “Sup everybody… guess who is gonna be a BIG brother! #thisguy.”

You know what that means — two toddlers under two! We wish Jason and Brittany the very best of luck, but we’re confident they can handle the challenge. Although they’ve only been parenting together for less than a year, they’ve made it look like so much fun so far. Who could forget the way they photoshopped a lightsaber into their son’s hand for Star Wars Day? Or the time the whole fam visited the beach together and blew us away with their cuteness? We love them and can’t wait to see them add a fourth to the bunch. While neither Insta announcement specified the sex of the baby they’re expecting, maybe they’ll do a gender reveal soon?

We’ll even take just the name! Jason chose the name Memphis because of his love for Elvis, which proves he isn’t only good at naming his songs. He’s probably got a second baby name rearing and ready to go — unless Brittany gets to choose this time around…

Brittany has been very vocal about her struggles to get pregnant in the past, so we’re especially happy for this soon-to-be momma of two. Can’t say congrats enough!