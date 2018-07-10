Irina Shayk Sunbathes Topless With Nothing But Seashells Covering Her Nipples — See Pic

Ariel has nothing on Irina Shayk. Bradley Cooper’s bae did her best ‘The Little Mermaid’ impression, lounging on a sandy beach while using a pair of seashells for a bikini top!

When Disney decides to do a live-action remake of their version of The Little Mermaid, they may want to give Irina Shayk a call. The 32-year-old practically auditioned for the lead role (or perhaps as one of Ariel’s sisters) in a July 10 Instagram post that saw her get wet and wild. While wearing what looks like a bright colored bikini bottom – it’s hard to guess what shade, since it’s a black and white pic – the topless Irina improvised a top, fashioning some coverage out of a pair of seashells. While not the most comfortable looking swimwear, it did provide enough “modesty” that the post didn’t violate Instagram’s terms and services when it comes to nudity.

While clever, the “shellsuit” will probably leave some funky tan-lines that she’ll have to explain to Bradley Cooper. “Topless” has been Irina’s default setting as of late. While her native Russia was still in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, she got patriotic while forgoing a shirt. She and a pair of Russian model friends — Natalia Vodianova and Natasha Poly – all posed topless….with Russian soccer scarves wrapped around their necks and strategically covering up their chest. “Россия вперёд,” she said, which translates to “Go Russia.” Sadly, this show of support didn’t help, as Russia fell to Croatia in the quarterfinals.

One of the benefits of being so comfortable in one’s body is that when one has a “wardrobe malfunction,” they can act like it’s no big deal. Irina tempted fate in such a way when she walked the red carpet during Cannes in May 2018. While at the Sorry Angel premiere, she wore a red Atelier Versace gown that was held together by chains – and a prayer. All she needed was to pop a rivet and everything would be exposed on the carpet.

Irina now joins Rihanna, 30, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Rita Ora, 27, and a growing number of celebs who’ve gone topless at the beach. Rita, in particular, ditched her top while sunbathing while yachting with her boyfriend, Andrew Wyatt. How romantic – and how incredibly sexy!