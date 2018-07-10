Iggy Azalea: Watch Her React To Rumors She’s Dating Tyga: Here’s What’s Really Going On

Iggy Azalea set the record straight when asked if she was dating Tyga, who she just released a track with, in an interview on July 10. See what she had to say about the status of her love life here!

Iggy Azalea, 28, finally spoke out about the increasing rumors that she’s dating Tyga, 28, after the two rappers released the new single “Kream” together and we think it’s safe to say that they’re just friends! In an interview with E!Online on July 10, Iggy insisted she was still single and insisted she wasn’t “really hugged up” at this year’s Coachella Music Festival back in Apr. “There are no pictures of me and him hugged up, but when you’re at a music festival and everyone’s packed in like sardines, of course we’re next to each other,” the Australian told the outlet. “When you hang out with your friends and you’re the only two famous people out of 10, then you’re getting married and having children.” CHECK OUT THE VIDEO OF IGGY HERE!

In addition to putting the rumors of her and Tyga to rest, Iggy revealed that she’d like to date someone as long as he’s not involved in music. “I’m so alone!” she continued. “I’d like to find a person [whose] not in the music industry.” With all the misinformation regarding her love life recently, we can definitely understand why she’d want to be with someone outside of the public eye.

Iggy may be single but her confidence isn’t dwindling from it. She often catches attention from the sexy and provocative photos and videos she usually posts to Instagram. From poses in thongs to totally nude pics, this girl knows how to work it! With a body like that and a talent that could go on for years, we’d say she’s a catch for any guy willing to date her!