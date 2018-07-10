Harper Beckham Turns 7 — See How The Mini Fashion Icon Has Followed Mom’s Stylish Footsteps

We don’t always envy a little girl’s wardrobe, but when we do — it’s because of Harper Beckham. It’s David and Victoria Beckham’s only daughter’s birthday today, marking seven years of fun and fashion. See for yourself!

Happy birthday, Harper! It’s impossible to be born to Victoria Beckham and David Beckham and not automatically be the coolest kid on the block — and this little one is living proof. Harper turns seven today, but she dresses better than most adults we know, TBH. How many little girls can say that 25 of their outfits were sold for charity and sold out in mere minutes? Or that they sat in the front row of a fashion show next to none other than Vogue‘s editor Anna Wintour? She may be the youngest of the Beckham clan beneath brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, but she still stands out time and time again as their fashionable little sis.

We bet it’s pretty fun to be Harper Beckham like, all the time, but her last birthday was super special. We wonder what her parents have up their sleeves this year? They go big or go home! When this little fashionista turned six, she celebrated with a tea party at the freaking Buckingham Palace. She brought her grandma, her dad and five of her friends to meet Princess Eugenie, which is a really hard party to beat if you ask us. Well, unless David and Victoria ask Justin Bieber to show up to her party. Harper did fangirl like crazy over him when she was at his concert a couple years back.

Regardless of what her parents have planned, we’re hoping they post an adorable pic on social media. Last year, David sweetly said, “Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.” Aw!

We love when our favorite Hollywood cuties get (extra) star treatment on their big days.