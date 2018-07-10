Hailey Baldwin Raves Over Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez’s Love In Newly Surfaced Tweets

Years before she was engaged to Justin Bieber herself, Hailey Baldwin MAJORLY shipped the singer’s romance with Selena Gomez. See the tweets that prove it here!

Hailey Baldwin was once a major Justin Bieber fan girl just like so many others. Several of her tweets from years ago have surfaced amidst the pair’s engagement, in which she gushes over attending his concerts, listening to his music and more. The messages that really have people talking, though, are those in which Hailey appears to totally ship Justin’s relationship with his ex, Selena Gomez! In Jan. 2012, she replied to a fan tweet about the couple’s love, writing, “She is beyond flawless and he’s ya know he’s Bieber. They are the perfect relationship -____- forever alone.” The next month, she added, “I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party..” These tweets still exist on Hailey’s page and are embedded below.

There’s reportedly more where that came from, though! Screenshots from 2011 — which cannot be confirmed as 100% legitimate — show that Hailey may have been raving about Jelena back then, too. “I’m for sure 100% team #Jelena,” she allegedly wrote in May of that year, via screenshots obtained by Betches. In September, she allegedly added, “I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream!” The actual links to these tweets have not been found, so there’s no way to prove they’re authentic, but if they are…Hailey sure has come a long way!

Hailey and Justin first got together at the end of 2015, less than four years after she was last raving about his relationship with Selena on Twitter. The romance was short-lived, though, and they split after just a few weeks in 2016.

@Woahitsxmely seriously though. She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 8, 2012

I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 27, 2012

However, after a bit of time when they weren’t even friends, Justin and Hailey reunited at the beginning of June in Miami. They were inseparable for the next month, and he popped the question during a trip to the Bahamas on July 7, then confirmed the engagement in a gushing Instagram post on July 9. If only 2012 Hailey could see 2018 Hailey now!