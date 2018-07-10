See Pics & Video
Griffith Park Observatory Fire: Tourists Evacuate Popular LA Spot Amid Terrifying Blaze – Pics & Videos

Griffith Park Observatory
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,(R), signs a visitor's book while visiting Griffith Observatory's original 12-inch Zeiss refracting telescope on in Los Angeles, California, USA 10, February 2018. He is joined by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L). Trudeau is on a four day visit to the United States.Canadian Prime Minister visits Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2018
Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory gets lit up with colorful lights to celebrate the city being selected to host the 2028 Summer Olympic Games earlier in the day in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 September 2017 (issued 14 September 2017). Nearly 50 landmarks around the city were bathed in the colors of a California sunset to celebrate the host city announcement.Los Angeles lights up to celebrate 2028 Olympics selection, USA - 13 Sep 2017
Griffith Observatory, Observatory above the city, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, California, USAVARIOUS
People gather at the Griffith Observatory of Mount Hollywood in Los Angeles' Griffith Park to watch the moon on . The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won't happen again until 2037Lunar Trifecta, Los Angeles, USA - 31 Jan 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.

Oh no! A brush fire erupted on July 10 at Griffith Park ultimately causing an emergency evacuation of Griffith Observatory. Here’s everything we know!

This is so scary! A vegetation fire broke out near Griffith Park Observatory on Tuesday, July 10 sending massive clouds of smoke into the air. The fire was first reported around 2 p.m. near the 2800 block of E. Observatory Road, and it was estimated to be around 2 to 3 acres, according to ABC 7. Although the Observatory was not at risk of being burned, the structure was immediately evacuated, and residents were encouraged to stay clear of the area. Many witnesses took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the fire, which can be seen below. Luckily, no injuries have been reported. However, a “handful” of vehicles were destroyed, reported by Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott. 

While the cause of the fire remains unclear, it is most likely topography-driven and burning amid light winds, according to Los Angeles County firefighters. “Low winds, high humidity and downhill burn give LAFD confidence in their ability to combat it,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted. Councilmember David E. Ryu’s office also tweeted “LAFD continues to make good progress on the brush fire northwest of the Observatory. Griffith Observatory will remain closed for the remainder of the day.”

In addition to the fire fighter’s efforts, helicopters from the city made water drops to help drown the flames. Vermont Avenue and Fern Dell Drive were closed as Los Feliz Boulevard leading into the park.

For those of you who don’t know, Griffith Observatory is a facility, which gives tourist a breathtaking view of the Los Angeles Basin, including Downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood. At the time of the fire, about 600 to 700 visitors and staff were in the building, according to The New York Times.