Griffith Park Observatory Fire: Tourists Evacuate Popular LA Spot Amid Terrifying Blaze – Pics & Videos

Oh no! A brush fire erupted on July 10 at Griffith Park ultimately causing an emergency evacuation of Griffith Observatory. Here’s everything we know!

This is so scary! A vegetation fire broke out near Griffith Park Observatory on Tuesday, July 10 sending massive clouds of smoke into the air. The fire was first reported around 2 p.m. near the 2800 block of E. Observatory Road, and it was estimated to be around 2 to 3 acres, according to ABC 7. Although the Observatory was not at risk of being burned, the structure was immediately evacuated, and residents were encouraged to stay clear of the area. Many witnesses took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the fire, which can be seen below. Luckily, no injuries have been reported. However, a “handful” of vehicles were destroyed, reported by Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott.

While the cause of the fire remains unclear, it is most likely topography-driven and burning amid light winds, according to Los Angeles County firefighters. “Low winds, high humidity and downhill burn give LAFD confidence in their ability to combat it,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted. Councilmember David E. Ryu’s office also tweeted “LAFD continues to make good progress on the brush fire northwest of the Observatory. Griffith Observatory will remain closed for the remainder of the day.”

In addition to the fire fighter’s efforts, helicopters from the city made water drops to help drown the flames. Vermont Avenue and Fern Dell Drive were closed as Los Feliz Boulevard leading into the park.

fire at the griffith observatory 😔 praying for the firefighters fighting the fire. it's gnarly out there! pic.twitter.com/xfYwWvXPjP — lara (@xoxolaraboo) July 10, 2018

Fire just NW of Griffith Observatory. Bigger than the one a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/TjJiupC5qM — Ben Sheffner (@bensheffner) July 10, 2018

For those of you who don’t know, Griffith Observatory is a facility, which gives tourist a breathtaking view of the Los Angeles Basin, including Downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood. At the time of the fire, about 600 to 700 visitors and staff were in the building, according to The New York Times.