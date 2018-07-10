George Clooney Hospitalized After Scary Scooter Crash In Italy: Is He OK?

Oh no! George Clooney was rushed to the hospital after crashing into a car on his scooter in Italy July 10. Here’s the latest on his condition.

George Clooney was hospitalized and released shortly after following an accident in Italy, where he’s been filming his new TV series Catch 22. The 57-year-old was hit by a car while riding his scooter on the island of Sardinia, officials confirmed to NBC News. A health official confirmed that he was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were “not serious.” George reportedly felt “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm,” and was given an MRI at the nearby John Paul II hospital, according to local outlet, La Nuova.

The crash reportedly went down just after 8:00 a.m. — local time — when a car cut across the path George was taking on the road. The car’s driver assisted George after the crash and reportedly called an ambulance, according to NBC. La Nuova also reports that George’s wife, Amal Clooney, rushed to be by his side when she heard news of his hospitalization. Luckily, there doesn’t seem to be anything more than some bruising in terms of injuries. It’s unclear when George will return to filming.

This is not the first time George has had a scary run-in on a motorbike — back in 2007, he and then-girlfriend, Sarah Larson, were involved in an even scarier crash in Weehawken, New Jersey. George suffered a broken rib and some other scrapes and bruises, while Sarah was diagnosed with a broken foot.

