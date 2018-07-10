George Clooney: 1st Video Of Horrific Moment Car Slammed Into His Scooter & Flung Him Into Air

George Clooney tragically got into a horrible accident when his scooter was hit by a car on July 10 and the first footage of the scary moment proves how life-threatening it was. Check it out here.

This is truly disturbing. The first video of George Clooney‘s tragic accident has emerged and it shows just how lucky the actor is to have made it out alive. In the clip, George’s scooter, which he was on at the time of the accident, can be seen making its way down the street when a Mercedes-Benz cuts if off and crashes into him head-on causing his body to be thrown into the air before hitting the pavement. He landed just inches in front of a truck who was stopped at the intersection and the truck can be seen slowly backing up while someone else from the other direction quickly walks up to George to help him. The video also shows someone riding next to George narrowly dodging the Mercedes just milliseconds before the crash happened. SEE THE VIDEO OF THE ACCIDENT HERE.

The shocking incident made headlines and it was reported that George was going 60 mph at the time of the impact. The new footage of him being thrown about 20 feet in the air is new and shows just how intense everything was. Luckily, George was only briefly hospitalized after the crash and managed to escape with only bruising on his arm, leg and pelvis.

In addition to the video, pics of the scene of the accident were available shortly after it occurred and naturally, many fans were worried for the star. Many of the pics show the father of two sprawled out on the ground surrounded by people, including medical personnel. It’s good to know he got the quick help he needed and we’re so relieved everything seems to be okay!

We’re so glad to know George wasn’t hurt too seriously and is now recovering at home. We wish him all the best with his health!