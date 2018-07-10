Drake Cheers On Serena Williams As She Wins At Wimbledon After Fans Claim He Cursed Her Game

What curse?! Drake made an unexpected appearance at his ex, Serena Williams’ quarterfinal match at Wimbledon on July 10! Drizzy was spotted cheering on his old flame, and these pics prove he was impressed!

See, exes can be friends! Drake, 31, was photographed cheering on his ex-flame, Serena Williams, 36, at Wimbledon in London on July 10. The “In My Feelings” rapper was all smiles at Serena’s quarterfinal match, where she beat Camila Giorgi, 26. Serena, No. 25, came back to defeat Giorgi, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance onto the semifinals, and Drake was pumped. He was photographed sipping some tea while applauding his ex amidst her victory. Check out the snaps below!

It looks like these exes are on great terms, despite Drizzy taking major heat back in 2015 for “cursing” Serena’s career. As you may recall, Serena suffered a shocking loss to Roberta Vinci in the semifinals round of the U.S. Open in September 2015, where he then-rumored boyfriend, Drizzy was in attendance. Almost immediately after the upset, the rapper was blamed for Serena’s defeat, with some even calling him a “career killer.” At one point, “Drake Curse,” became an actual hashtag. Drizzy really took one for the team that year.

But, he’s clearly doing alright with tennis crowds these days…

Drake attends Serena Williams’ quarterfinal match on Centre Court at Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 8, in London, UK on July 10, 2018.

Serena didn’t address the “curse” buzz until a year later in June 2016. “No. I don’t think that was fair,” she told Glamour of Drake being dragged on social media following the loss. “I’m the one who’s playing, who’s making mistakes or making winners. I’m not one to blame anyone else for anything. And I don’t think anyone else should either. I played a really good opponent that day. And I wasn’t at my best.”

The two have remained amicable through the years, and it’s evident by Drizzy’s support at Wimbledon. As you may know, Serena has since moved on with her Reddit Co-founder husband, Alexis Ohanian, 35, who she shares a daughter with, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 10 mos. And, Drizzy is still hotter than ever, and single, rapping about his emotions. His latest album, Scorpion is dominating teh charts, breaking records like crazy, oh, and, it’s already gone platinum.

FYI, Serena’s vying for her 24th single Grand Slam title, her first since welcoming her baby girl in September 2017.