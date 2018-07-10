See Pics
Hollywood Life

Drake Cheers On Serena Williams As She Wins At Wimbledon After Fans Claim He Cursed Her Game

Drake Attends Quarterfinal Match at Wimbledon, July 2018
REX/Shutterstock
*EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY - Bella Hadid celebrated her 21st birthday at Cipriani Downtown with the help of her family and friends. The top model was spotted earlier in the evening making a stylish exit from her mom’s apartment with sister Gigi. Bella continued the celebration late into the evening in ripped jeans and a cropped racing style top that showed off her toned tummy. Bella's mom, Yolanda was all smiles as she left the venue while Drake made a quick exit to his car so as not to be photographed. The rapper was rumored to be dating the model months ago when she was spotted leaving his party at The Nice Guy, oddly enough in a very similar outfit to the one she was sporting at her birthday. Soon to be dad, Travis Scott was also spotted leaving the party without his pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Pictured: Bella Hadid BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Mr. Snappy / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Drake, left, presents the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Rihanna at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, New York, USA View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Entertainment & News Writer/Reporter

What curse?! Drake made an unexpected appearance at his ex, Serena Williams’ quarterfinal match at Wimbledon on July 10! Drizzy was spotted cheering on his old flame, and these pics prove he was impressed!

See, exes can be friends! Drake, 31, was photographed cheering on his ex-flame, Serena Williams, 36, at Wimbledon in London on July 10. The “In My Feelings” rapper was all smiles at Serena’s quarterfinal match, where she beat Camila Giorgi, 26. Serena, No. 25, came back to defeat Giorgi, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance onto the semifinals, and Drake was pumped. He was photographed sipping some tea while applauding his ex amidst her victory. Check out the snaps below!

It looks like these exes are on great terms, despite Drizzy taking major heat back in 2015 for “cursing” Serena’s career. As you may recall, Serena suffered a shocking loss to Roberta Vinci in the semifinals round of the U.S. Open in September 2015, where he then-rumored boyfriend, Drizzy was in attendance. Almost immediately after the upset, the rapper was blamed for Serena’s defeat, with some even calling him a “career killer.” At one point, “Drake Curse,” became an actual hashtag. Drizzy really took one for the team that year.

But, he’s clearly doing alright with tennis crowds these days…

Drake on Centre CourtWimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 8, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 10 Jul 2018

Drake attends Serena Williams’ quarterfinal match on Centre Court at Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 8, in London, UK on July 10, 2018.

Drake on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 8, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 10 Jul 2018

Drake attends Serena Williams’ quarterfinal match on Centre Court at Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 8, in London, UK on July 10, 2018.

Serena didn’t address the “curse” buzz until a year later in June 2016. “No. I don’t think that was fair,” she told Glamour of Drake being dragged on social media following the loss. “I’m the one who’s playing, who’s making mistakes or making winners. I’m not one to blame anyone else for anything. And I don’t think anyone else should either. I played a really good opponent that day. And I wasn’t at my best.”

The two have remained amicable through the years, and it’s evident by Drizzy’s support at Wimbledon. As you may know, Serena has since moved on with her Reddit Co-founder husband, Alexis Ohanian, 35, who she shares a daughter with, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 10 mos. And, Drizzy is still hotter than ever, and single, rapping about his emotions. His latest album, Scorpion is dominating teh charts, breaking records like crazy, oh, and, it’s already gone platinum.

FYI, Serena’s vying for her 24th single Grand Slam title, her first since welcoming her baby girl in September 2017.