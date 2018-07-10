Cristiano Ronaldo Pulling A LeBron James: Ditching Real Madrid For Juventus In $398m Deal

First, LeBron James leaves Cleveland for the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo will say ‘adios’ to Real Madrid, joining Italy’s Juventus in a deal worth millions!

It’s happening. After rumblings that Cristiano Ronaldo was severely unhappy as a member of Real Madrid, the 33-year-old soccer star is leaving Los Blancos for Juventus. After nine years with the Spanish club, he will leave for the Italian side in a staggeringly massive deal. Ronaldo will sign a four-year deal that includes a yearly salary of around €30m ($35 million), according to The Guardian. In addition to that, Juve will have to pay the €100 transfer fee to Real Madrid. With the fee, the estimated €240m in salary and taxes, this deal will cost €340m – or $398 million dollars.

It’s the end of an era. Cristiano joined Real Madrid in 2009, after six years with Manchester United. While part of Los Blancos, Ronaldo won four Champions League titles, two La Liga championships, two Spanish Cups, and three FIFA Club World Cups. He also won four of his five FIFA Ballon d’Or awards while wearing a Real Madrid kit – in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017. It’s hard to imagine him playing with another team, since Ronaldo has pretty much become synonymous with Real Madrid. Plus, this now means the end to his long-standing rivalry with FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi (or, at least, until the teams clash in the Champions league.)

Maybe after seeing LeBron James get $154 million to join the Los Angeles Lakers, Ronaldo thought it was time to make his move. Actually, Ronaldo has reportedly been unhappy at Real for a while. There were rumblings that he was going to leave Los Blancos in June 2017 after Spain accused him of failing to pay €14.7 million ($16.4 million) in taxes. “He is outraged and feels he is a victim of persecution,” a source close to the soccer star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com at the time. “He was unfairly and disproportionately elected as an example, despite having voluntarily paid his taxes.” However, Ronaldo stuck with the team for another season, helping them win a third-consecutive Champions League title in May 2018.

Ronaldo will now join a team that has dominated Italy’s Serie A, as Juventus has won the last seven league titles. Seems to be a perfect fit for the man some consider to be the “best in the world.” While his competitive spirit will probably see Juve pick up three or four more titles, let’s also face it: this is the start of Ronald’s victory lap. At age 33, the book is closing on his incredible career. Is seems that this Portugal native – barring any crazy transfer before the deal is up – may retire in Italy.