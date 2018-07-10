Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: Why They’re Putting Off An Engagement Despite Being In Love

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are more in love than ever but still haven’t become engaged. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why they’re putting off the big commitment.

So many celebrity couples these days are getting engaged after dating for mere weeks. Yet Blake Shelton, 42, and Gwen Stefani, 48, are coming up on three years together this fall without getting betrothed. They’re wildly in love, yet the country singer still hasn’t put a ring on the beautiful blonde’s finger. It turns out that their incredible success is standing in the way of an engagement and marriage. “With Gwen’s Vegas residency and Blake’s constant touring and duties with The Voice there really isn’t anytime to get married. And instead of getting engaged and waiting forever to get married they want to be in a spot where they can do both quick and the way they want to do it,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Their careers just need a bit of a break before that happens and they aren’t interested in slowing down right now. So they just have to settle down to settle down,” our insider adds. Gwen just kicked off her Just A Girl Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on June 29 and shows no sign of slowing down. Meanwhile Blake is busy with his Country Music Freaks tour through August. Then he segues into shooting the upcoming season of NBC’s The Voice.

The Blakester still took time out of his busy schedule to be there for Gwen’s opening night in Vegas. He sweetly sat with her three sons as he looked on in adoration of his talented lady. The “Hollaback Girl” singer even showed off backstage video on her Instagram of youngest son Apollo, 4, seated comfortably on Blake’s lap in her dressing room when she finished her show. They’re already like one big family without being married. In these days of quickie engagements like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson after only three weeks of dating, it’s refreshing to see a couple who has taken so much time bonding and growing so close yet not feeling the rush into marriage.