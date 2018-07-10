Bella Thorne Flashes Serious Side Boob in Sexy Topless Selfie & Tells Fans ‘I Love You’ – See Pic

Bella Thorne decided to show how much she loves her fans by flashing her boob in a racy new pic. We’ve got the sexy photo.

Bella Thorne REALLY loves her fans and knows that they live for seeing her in various states of being nearly naked. Therefore she took her top off to thank them for their adoration in a racy Instagram pic on July 10. The red-head posed topless with her left boob almost completely exposed, as she used her arm to barely cover up her nipple. The 20-year-old captioned the photo “I love you” and her attention grabbing pic certainly worked, as within four hours of posting it she had nearly a million likes and tons of fans worshiping her in the comments.

She meant what she wrote as Bella has a multicolored tattoo reading “I love you” on her bare left shoulder. The actress has shown off the inking in previous side boob topless photos. Yeah, she posts a lot of them. Bella has almost 18 million Instagram followers so it is a pretty sweet shout out to them.

Bella is still reeling from finding out online that her TV show Famous in Love was canceled by Freeform. When our sister site TV Line reported the news on June 26, she retweeted the story and wrote “If this is how I find out our show is canceled…I’m going to be so upset. Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe.” Three days later the network officially confirmed that her show wouldn’t be coming back, despite a cliffhanger season two finale.

While it sucks for Bella that her show got cancelled, at least creator Marlene King came to her defense over reports that the program was canned in part due to the actress’ “diva-like behavior.” The showrunner took to Twitter and wrote “Despite what may be out there I am not in a feud w @bellathorne. We have, and have always had, a friendly and professional relationship,” on June 27. That should at least help Bella in securing new work.