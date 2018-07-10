10 Stars Rocking The ‘Barbie Feet’ Instagram Trend: Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid & More

Getting Insta inspo from dolls? Bet you never thought you’d see the day. But that’s exactly what these celebs are doing — and maybe you should be, too!

The Barbie feet trend is taking over Instagram like the newest edition Barbie at a toy store. Whether you knew it was called that or not, we’ve all seen the pose — our favorite stars standing with their weight on one leg, their other popped with a pointed toe. If you haven’t, what rock have you been living under? Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one to have adopted this popular pose. All of her sisters have jumped on the trend, as well as other stars like Olivia Culpo and Bella Hadid. Where this whole thing began, though, we have no idea! But wherever it came from, the Barbie feet are here to stay. What do you think?

More often than not, celebs choose to model this pose in a bikini while standing up — although that isn’t always the case. Whether Bella sits down on a boat with Barbie feet or Kim K tries it out while taking a mirror selfie, this trendy pose has the exact same effect no matter how you slice it. It elongates these celebs and makes their legs look longer than they already do! As if they needed any of that, right? Olivia, for example, doesn’t need anything special to appear tall since she’s already 5’7″, but popping her front foot while being photographed on the beach sure doesn’t hurt. She looks even longer and leaner than ever before!

No wonder these doll feet have been going viral on social media lately. That’s because the pose doesn’t just work wonders for celebs, which is why girls everywhere are proving that by trying Barbie feet out for themselves — and slaying!

So give it a go! If the pose is good enough for Kim Kardashian’s 114 million followers, then it’s good enough for you — what are you waiting for?