Ariana Grande Posts Sweet Tribute To Pete Davidson While Reminiscing On How They Met — See Pic

Talk about a throwback! We can’t get over this two-year-old flashback photo Ariana Grande shared on her Instagram.

Ariana Grande, 25, and Pete Davidson 24, may be busy planning a future together, but that doesn’t mean they can’t stop and reminisce now and then. Ari took a walk down memory lane on July 9, when posting a throwback picture of the very first time she met Pete Davidson. The singer wasn’t shy about sharing the sweet memory to her 123 million Instagram followers, which shows her and Pete smiling and looking into each other’s eyes on the set of Saturday Night Live. By the looks of their beaming smiles, it very well might have been love at first sight!

Ariana shared the flashback on a rainy day, choosing to use some down time from working on her new album, Sweetener, to reflect on the past. The episode of SNL, from 2016, was shot two years before Ariana and Pete were romantically linked together. Pete was featured on the show as a comedian, and Ari was the guest star that night. Now, several years later, the pair are starry eyed and in love, and confirmed their speedy engagement on June 20. The two have been inseparable ever since, stealing kisses in the streets, and unable to keep their hands off each other.

It’s pretty clear this is the real deal for Ari and Pete, and the couple aren’t letting any gossip rain on their parade. Ari was quick to set the record straight when a fan recently questioned the validity of her engagement on Instagram. “…..you do realize we are human beings who love and have lives…..right….? and that scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost ab our health and happiness? love is lit. sh*t happens. i hope to god it happens to you too. u deserve it,” the singer’s response read.

Ooooh tell em’ girl! We can’t wait to see even more memories from the happy couple in the future, and have no doubt they will be filled with smiles just like the pair’s very first picture together!