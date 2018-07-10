‘AGT’: Makayla Phillips, 15, Scores Last Golden Buzzer After Gorgeous Performance

Did Heidi Klum just discover the next ‘America’s Got Talent’ champ? She used the last Golden Buzzer to send through teen singing sensation Makayla Phillips and we’ve got her amazing audition.

What a voice! 15-year-old Makayla Phillips wowed the audience at her America’s Got Talent audition that aired on July 10. The teen belted out Demi Lovato‘s “Warrior” and she absolutely nailed it. Her big vocal chops along with the fact that she’s stunningly pretty made her a no brainer for all of the judges to vote her through, but Heidi Klum did one step better. The 45-year-old was the only judge to not give out a Golden Buzzer yet this season, and it’s a good thing she saved it as Makayla was so deserving of receiving the coveted honor. Heidi punched her button, sending Makayla directly through to the AGT live rounds at the Dolby Theater.

The entire audience was on their feet giving Makayla a standing ovation as her performance came to a close. While the judges all looked impressed, the only one who did the same was Heidi as Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Mel B remained seated yet gave the teen a round of applause. “She’s amazing” Heidi told Mel before she began her critique.

“You’re so fun and good and everything and you’re so cute on top of it. I love you, I think you’re absolutely incredible.” Heidi gushed. “I love the whole package. I love your smile. I love how you project to everyone. Your voice is incredible. You know what I’m going to do for you?” she asked. Then she punched her Golden Buzzer and down rained golden confetti as Makayla’s family and friends were seen in cutaways crying tears of joy. Heidi then ran up onstage to give the girl a huge congratulatory hug. “I think I just found the winner” Heidi loudly proclaimed while holding Makayla’s arm up un the air.

Simon agreed that the teen from Canyon Lakes, CA is the real deal. He told her, “That’s a really difficult song to sing. You’ve got amazing presence, great confidence. This is what the show is all about. Good for you.” When Heidi ran up on stage Simon got to his feet and joined in the standing ovation, clearly thinking that the Project Runway host knew she had a winner on her hands. Watch Makayla’s brilliant audition in the video above.