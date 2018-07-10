‘AGT’ Live Blog: Who Will Get The Last Golden Buzzer In The Final Auditions?

The final auditions for ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 13 have arrived! The last Golden Buzzer is on the line and one lucky contestant is going to get it! Read our live blog of the July 10 episode now!

The red carpet is being rolled out, and the final hopefuls are heading to the AGT auditions in hopes of impressing the judges. First up is a trio called Hamster Wheel. The group has brought a Rube Goldberg machine to the stage, which is a machine of sorts that uses a chain reaction to accomplish a task. The machine is elaborate and tricky. Anything could go wrong. Fortunately, nothing does! Simon Cowell is impressed with the act. “I was really on the edge of my seat,” he says. Hamster Wheel is moving on!

Next up is Patches, a 13-year-old singer. He surprises everyone when his original song is actually a rap! He can certainly spit bars! The judges want to see more from Patches, so they send him through to the next round! A father-daughter acrobatic duo from Las Vegas takes the stage for one jaw-dropping act. The father balances his daughter’s entire body on his head, and then the daughter holds herself up with one hand on the dad’s head! Mel B is “blown away” by the act, as are the rest of the judges. Needless to say, they’re moving on!

