Brett Kavanaugh: 5 Things On Trump’s Supreme Court Justice Nominee

It’s official! President Donald Trump has named Brett Michael Kavanaugh has his Supreme Court Justice nominee! Here’s everything you need to know about him!

Congrats are in order for federal judge Brett Kavanaugh, 53, as President Donald Trump has selected him as his Supreme Court Justice nominee on July 9. In a statement delivered at the White House in front of reporters, Vice President Mike Pence, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, and more, POTUS revealed his pick, which comes just two weeks after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement. During his acceptance speech, Brett touched on the influence his mother has had on his career, his dedication to his family, and how he will honor this country. “Justice Kennedy devoted his career to securing liberty. I’m deeply honored to be nominated to fill his seat on The Supreme Court,” Brett said. Keep reading below to learn more about Trump’s pick!

He is currently a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. President George W. Bush first nominated Brett to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on July 25, 2003. He was then sworn in by Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2006, according to the Associated Press. He attended Yale University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1987, and received his Juris Doctor from Yale Law School in 1990. His mother was also a judge. Brett’s mother Martha Gamble served as a Maryland state Circuit Court Judge from 1995 to 2001. Brett worked for George W. Bush in 2001. He served for two years as Senior Associate Counsel and Associate Counsel to the President. He worked on the legal and ethical issues handled by that office. In 2003, he served as Assistant to the President as the White House Staff Secretary, according to SCOTUS Blog. He’s married to Ashley Estes. They’ve been married since 2004, and they have two daughters: Margaret and Elizabeth.

Congrats again Brett Kavanaugh. Now, congress just has to approve!