‘The Bachelorette’ Live Blog: Which 4 Guys Will Get To Take Becca To Their Hometowns?

This week’s episode of The Bachelorette takes Becca Kufrin and her six remaining guys — Blake, Garrett, Colton, Jason, Leo and Wills — to the Bahamas. This is a big week, considering Becca will narrow the group down to four, whose families she will meet in next week’s episode. Becca is falling for more than one of her remaining suitors at this point, and she chooses Colton for the first one-on-one date of the trip. The date begins with a romantic day on the water, but Colton is admittedly nervous about a conversation he knows he has to have with Becca: He’s ready to tell her he’s a virgin.

His confession is interrupted when they’re approached for some epic snorkeling, and throughout the day, the physical connection between Colton and Becca is beyond obvious. Finally, over dinner, Colton opens up about his secret, and is left devastated when Becca leaves the table and tells him she needs a minute. When she returns, though, she let’s Colton know that she appreciates his honesty, which is what she’s wanted from the guys all along. She gives Colton the rose, and lets him know she cannot wait to meet his family.

The next date goes to Garrett, and begins with a romantic seaplane ride to a private beach. Becca admits she’s falling for Garrett, but is worried that he doesn’t challenge or push her enough, and wants to know their relationship is deeper than something strictly physical. Becca dives into Garrett’s past by asking more about what things were like when he was with his ex-wife. Garrett lets Becca know he’s falling in love with her, and the deep conversation is just what she needed to be assured that she’s learning all the sides of Garrett. At the end of the date, she gives him the rose.

The night’s last one-on-one date goes to Blake.

