Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Skipping Prince Louis’ Christening: Is Everything OK?

Two very important people will be missing from Prince Louis’ christening on July 9 — his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. What’s the deal?!

Prince Philip, 97, and Queen Elizabeth, 92, have been scaling back on their public engagements in recent months, and that will include the christening of their sixth great-grandchild, Prince Louis, on July 9. The Queen and her husband are not on the list of confirmed attendees, and it’s been reported that the decision for them not to show up was mutually agreed upon by Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William. It is not believed that there are any health concerns for the couple at this time.

This is quite a busy week for the Queen, as she’s set to attend celebrations for the centenary of the Royal Air Force on July 10. Then, she’ll be meeting with President Donald Trump in Windsor on July 13. Last month, she skipped another service she was supposed to attend at St. Paul’s Cathedral because she was not feeling well, and she has recently been handing over some of her duties to her son, Prince Charles. Meanwhile, Prince Philip retired from public life in Sept. 2017, although he still attends a handful of royal events and engagements. He had hip surgery in April and was still able to make an appearance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19.

Speaking of Meghan and Harry — they will be in attendance at Louis’ christening. So will the newborn’s grandparents, Charles and Camilla, and Carole and Michael Middleton, along with Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, and Kate’s brother, James Middleton.

Ahead of the christening, Kensington Palace also revealed who Louis’ godparents will be: Nicholas van Custem (also Prince George’s godfather), Guy Pelly (a friend of Prince William and Harry), Harry Aubrey-Fletcher (another friend of William and Harry), Lady Laura Meade (the wife of Princess Charlotte’s godfather), Hannah Carter (a friend of Kate’s) and Lucy Middleton (Kate’s cousin).