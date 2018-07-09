Tiny Drops Huge Hint That She’s Giving T.I. Another Chance — See Her Message About Not Giving Up

It looks like Tiny is ready to forgive hubby T.I. for his latest indiscretion with another woman. We’ve got her message about not giving up on their marriage despite his cheating scandal.

Tiny Harris has been using her Instagram stories to post messages about the state of her marriage with T.I. The 37-year-old rapper got in big trouble with his wife when he was caught on video slapping Asia’h Epperson on the butt and cozying up to her backstage during an Indiana tour stop on June 17. The 42-year-old mother of four has been on the outs with her husband ever since, but things seem to be turning a corner as she posted a message to her Instagram stories on July 9 vowing not to give up on marriage.

“When you want to give up (on your Dreams, Career, Marriage, Children, Family, Job, God, Christianity, on your purpose or whatever it may be you want to give up on) Remember why you started,” she posted. The couple has three children and have been together since 2000. They’ve had plenty of ups and downs, including Tiny filing for divorce from Tip in Dec. of 2016. But they never went through with it and have done their best to repair their relationship.

Tiny just seemed to put Tip on blast for telling her one thing while his actions proved otherwise. On July 6 she posted another IG story message that read “I’m in my ‘You have to prove everything you say to me’ phase of life.” Uh oh! Maybe T.I. is trying to sweet talk her that she’s his one and only and all is well, but Tiny is making sure that he’s not cozying up to any other women so that his actions match his words!

We told you EXCLUSIVELY that Tip was begging Tiny to spend the Fourth of July with him, but that she wasn’t interested. Instead she spent the holiday with the couple’s two-year-old daughter Heiress, as she posted an adorable IG pic of the pair twinning out in matching blue camouflage outfits and blue wraps in their hair. “On our Mommy & Me kinda 4th of July” the Xscape singer. T.I. crept on her Instagram and liked the photo! Well, that’s one way his actions are showing how much he cares about her.

Tiny and Xscape just wrapped up their tour on July 8 in Grand Prairie, Texas and she seemed to happy to be getting off the road and back home to Atlanta. “We just happy to be going home!!” she captioned a video of the ladies in the band twerking and celebrating the end of their wildly successful tour. Since Tiny is heading back to the ATL, maybe her next oder of business is letting T.I. back into her life.