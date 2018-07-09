Ben Simmons Reportedly ‘Beefing Up Security’: Convinced Ex Tinashe Following Him & Kendall Jenner

Is Tinashe following Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner? Ben’s convinced it’s no coincidence that his ex is at the same places they go, and he’s considering hiring more body guards!

Ben Simmons is reportedly taking serious measures to protect himself and girlfriend Kendall Jenner! Ben, according to sources who spoke to TMZ, thinks his ex-girlfriend, Tinashe, is obsessed with him! And because of that, he allegedly believes that he needs more bodyguards — and soon. Ben’s noticed that Tinashe keeps popping up at the same places he goes with Kendall, like Los Angeles hot spots Delilah and Poppy, and he’s apparently convinced it’s more than just a coincidence!

So because of that, Ben’s reportedly hiring extra muscle! “Ben is convinced Tinashe cannot accept the fact he ended their relationship and has moved on with Kendall. He believes she’s showing up to keep tabs on him so she can see if there’s a chink in the armor between him and Kendall,” the source said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ben’s rep for comment on this report.

It’s true that Tinashe has been popping up at an awful lot of the same places as her ex-boyfriend. The “No Drama” singer actually is all about the drama! She told paparazzi while leaving Delilah on July 5 that she ran into Ben and Kendall inside, and that, “He’s texting me. What the hell? What are you doing? What an idiot.” She even said that she thought Ben was dating Kendall “for fame!” She later reportedly confessed that she was lying about the texting after Ben confronted her about it.

Kendall may tell Ben to call off the guard dogs, because as a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, she’s not worried about Tinashe at all. “Kendall thinks Tinashe’s claim that Ben was texting whilst he was in the club are completely laughable,” the insider said. Kendall’s falling for Ben HARD, and she’s not going to let a pesky ex ruin that!