Tiffany Trump Kicks Back In Tiny Mini Carefree Amidst Donald’s Child Detention Scandal

Tiffany Trump looked gorgeous and relaxed in a tight white minidress while hanging out at The Surf Lodge concert series in Montauk, NY despite her father Donald Trump’s current migrant children controversy.

Tiffany Trump, 24, looked like she didn’t have a care in the world while relaxing and posing in a tight white minidress for pics from The Surf Lodge concert series presents St. Lucia in Montauk, NY on July 8 and her style choice definitely showed off her flattering figure. In the pics, Tiffany is lounging by the water and looking better than ever. The daughter of Donald Trump seems like she’s enjoying her summer despite the fact that her dad has been under a lot of scrutiny for the migrant children crisis regarding the laws that have caused the children to be separated from their parents.

Although the tough situation has caused backlash from a lot of celebrities and politicians, Tiffany seems to stay away from anything political, especially on her social media page. She often posts pics like the ones from the NY event that show off her eye-catching fashion and as a young star, it’s definitely giving her attention from many of her followers. We can understand if Tiffany wants to separate her dad’s presidential situations with her own attempt at living her life. After all, things can get pretty negative and intense when it comes to certain issues.

Although she’s not speaking out about those issues, Tiffany recently made headlines for liking multiple pics from the March For Our Lives protest that goes against Donald’s gun laws. It gives an insight into how she may feel about the laws and reminds us that even though she’s the daughter of the current commander-in-chief, it doesn’t necessarily means she agrees with everything he does. It will be interesting to see if she’ll ever speak out about her beliefs in the future. Until then, we’ll continue to enjoy her posts!

Tiffany sure knows how to rock the summer look. We love her style choices and can’t wait to see more!