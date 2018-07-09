‘SYTYCD’: What You Need To Know About The Intense Academy Week

It’s time for Academy Week! So many talented dancers will be competing for a spot in the top 20. Here’s what you need to know about this next phase of the competition!

So You Think You Can Dance is moving on from the auditions and heading to The Academy! For the next two weeks, the lucky contestants will compete to make the top 20 of season 15. The contestants will be learning dances choreographed by Mandy Moore and Travis Wall. They’ll also be performing in front of the judges — Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Vanessa Hudgens. The judges will then make decisions about who moves forward. It isn’t going to be easy! There are so many remarkable dancers this season.

Only 20 contestants will make it through to the next stage of season 15 out of the dozens dancing at The Academy. Starting July 23, the top 10 female contestants will perform, followed by the top 10 male contestants. The pressure is on, that’s for sure! There are going to be lots and lots of tears during the contestants’ stint at The Academy. These dancers are going to be pushed to their physical and emotional limits.

These dancers, between the ages of 18 and 30, continue to show off their talents in a number of dancing styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking, and more. After the top 20 is chosen, the contestants will compete live each week for America’s votes in a variety of styles. Dancers will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named in the epic season 15 finale, which does not have a set date yet.

“I am always blown away by the sheer level of raw talent on this show,” Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for FOX, said in a statement. “These are real people – unknown stars in their own right. And each week, they tell compelling, emotional stories through their craft.