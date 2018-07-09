Shawn Mendes Has Brutal Fall Onstage During Concert After Ex Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement News

Shawn Mendes took a tumble during one of his concerts and – of course – we’ve got a clip of the hilarious moment and the Canadian’s reaction.

Oopsie daisy! Shawn Mendes, 19, suffered an embarrassing moment at his concert in Quebec, Canada on July 8 in full view of all of his fans. The singer was in the middle of his performance, giving it everything he had, when he jumped from one part of the stage down to the next level and landed firmly on his butt! He soon picked himself up, kept calm and carried on with his performance but the whole cringeworthy moment was filmed and shared by fans on Twitter, of course!

Thankfully Shawn has a good sense of humor. He re-tweeted the clip and wrote, “LOL yep. I’m OK but also that was insane hahahahaha.” Shawn’s fall came on the same day that his ex Hailey Baldwin, 21, broke the internet, after news of her engagement to Justin Bieber, 24, leaked. Just a couple of months ago Hailey and Shawn made – what many people assumed – was their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in New York on May 7. He subsequently insisted that they were just good friends. But, soon after she moved on to Justin, she deleted all traces of him from her Instagram account.

So far, Shawn has yet to respond to Justin and Hailey’s engagement news, but in June he did give their then rumored rebooted relationship his blessing. He told ETalk, “I don’t know if they’re dating or not.” But, he added, “I love them both. They’re both really awesome people.” In the meantime, Shawn doesn’t seem to be letting Hailey and Justin’s engagement, or an embarrassing fall, break his stride. If anything his fans are more concerned.

LOL yep. Im ok but also that was insane hahahahaha https://t.co/kGBeGAUyQH — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 9, 2018

So, The Weeknd left Bella Hadid for Selena, then Selena left The Weeknd for Justin Bieber, and now Justin is engaged to Hailey Baldwin, but Shawn Mendes and Hailey were together… did I miss something? — Muminah🍍 (@muminah_khan) July 9, 2018

One person tweeted, “Are we just gonna ignore the fact that Hailey Baldwin was with Shawn Mendes not even two months ago and now she’s engaged to Justin Bieber?” Another person joked about Hollywood’s tangled celebrity dating connection, writing, “So, The Weeknd left Bella Hadid for Selena [Gomez], then Selena left The Weeknd for Justin Bieber, and now Justin is engaged to Hailey Baldwin, but Shawn Mendes and Hailey were together… did I miss something?” Nope, that about covers it!