Selena Gomez Spotted Smiling With Cute Mystery Man After Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement

For the second time in less than two months, Selena Gomez was spotted hanging out with a hot Brooklyn Beckham look-alike — and this time, their outing came just one day after her ex, Justin Bieber, got engaged!

Justin Bieber who?! On the same day that news of Justin and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement broke, Selena Gomez looked completely unbothered by the situation, and even appeared to be getting some companionship from a new man of her own. The “Back To You” singer was photographed boarding a yacht with a Brooklyn Beckham look-alike, and it just so happens he’s the same guys she was photographed hanging out with in May. The dude’s identity hasn’t been revealed yet, but he was last seen leaving Taylor Swift’s Rose Bowl concert with Sel. Now, they’ve taken their relationship (whatever the status is) to the east coast, as their boat headed to Coney Island for the day. SEE THE NEW PICS OF SELENA HERE!

Selena’s friend posted a photo with the 25-year-old spending time on the boat on July 8, as well, and the pic showed her looking completely carefree with a huge smile on her face. Despite the happy pics, though, there has to be a lot going on in Selena’s mind — she can’t be thrilled to know that her on-off love of eight years, who she just split from most recently in March, is gearing up to marry someone else! As HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Sel was completely shocked to learn that Justin popped the question to Hailey.

“She honestly can’t believe it,” our insider revealed. “Selena didn’t think they were even that serious, so the thought of them getting married is just mind-boggling to her.” Justin and Hailey only just rekindled their on-again romance at the end of May, so it certainly was a whirlwind engagement.

Justin proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas. The location was reportedly full of people when he got down on one knee, but security had everyone put away their phones and cameras so the moment could briefly be kept private, according to TMZ. Since then, the two look like they’re living their best lives as the vacation continues. Some fans even captured Hailey’s giant ring — which jewelers estimate to cost more than $500,000 — in candid shots of the lovebirds. Talk about a sparkler!