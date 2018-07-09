Robin Wright Breaks Silence On Kevin Spacey’s Alleged Sexual Assault: ‘I Didn’t Know The Man’

Robin Wright sat down for her first TV interview since her ‘House of Cards’ co-star, Kevin Spacey, was fired over sexual assault allegations. We have the details here.

Claire Underwood has taken over the Oval Office for the sixth season of House of Cards — on and off screen. After being accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager in the 1980s, and harassing more men, Kevin Spacey was abruptly fired from the Netflix series in which he starred as corrupt President Frank Underwood. Robin Wright, who plays his wife on the show, sat down for her first TV interview since the sexual harassment allegations emerged, telling Savannah Guthrie on TODAY that she never really knew Kevin when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle,” she explained. “I didn’t really — I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.” Season 5 of House of Cards ended with Claire stepping into the role of president after Frank resigned, so the transition into a show led by Robin was seamless after the allegations against Kevin came to light at the end of 2017. Production on season six was halted in October 2017, but resumed at the beginning of 2018. The sixth season, which will include just eight episodes, will be the show’s last.

Despite Kevin’s absence, season six is set to include a star-studded cast, with actors Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern all joining previous regulars like Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, MIchael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson and more. No official premiere date has been released, but it’s expected that the series will return this fall.

The first sexual misconduct claims against Kevin were made in Oct. 2017 by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that Kevin made inappropriate advances at him back in 1986 (Anthony was just 14 at the time). Similar allegations began coming to light after that, and on Nov. 1, Kevin broke his silence on the situation to reveal he would be “seeking evaluation and treatment.” There are currently six total investigations against the actor, as of July 2018.