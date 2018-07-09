Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Photographed On Vacation After Split Rumors

Despite rumors of a split, Rihanna is still very much together with boyfriend of one year Hassan Jameel. We’ve got the pics of their steamy Mexican getaway

Rihanna has kept her one year romance with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel super private. So when rumors surfaced in June that they had broken up fans were waiting to see proof they were still a couple. They got it on July 9 when pics surfaced of the 30-year-old singer and the businessman on a sexy Mexican getaway. The two appeared to be locked in a animated conversation as bikini clad RiRi is seen pointing her right index finger in the air with her mouth open, looking like she had something important to say. In another pic Hassan is seen looking back at her with his hand on his chest as if they’re involved in a somewhat heated conversation.

On June 1 MediaTakeOut claimed RiRi had dumped Hassan. The site reported that “Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes,” an alleged insider told them. They said that the handsome billionaire wasn’t doing too well after the split. “Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That’s what she does — break men’s hearts.” Since Rihanna has never commented on her romance with Hassan and goes to great lengths to keep their relationship away from the public eye, MTO’s report spread like wildfire.

Obviously something is still on between Rihanna and Hassan, as they are having a hot summer together. They were first photographed a year ago making out in a pool in Spain. They’ve only been pictured a handful of times since, keeping their love undercover. The “Work” singer’s previous relationship was with Drake, 31, and it played out in public. He even professed his years of love to her in front of the world while presenting her with the Video Vanguard award at the 2016 VMAs. After having the public know all about their dating business, Ri has wisely kept her romance with Hassan as far out of the public eye as possible.

Rihanna revealed recently that Drake gushing about her on live TV made her cringe. In a May 2018 interview with Vogue, she said “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.” As for where she stands with Drizzy, she told the mag that they haven’t spoken and that “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.” However she did come the close to discussing her relationship with Hassan, telling the publication that she dating and she is happy. “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time,” she revealed, “but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before,” she said about her romance with Hassan.