Princess Charlotte, 3, Tells Photographers They’re Not Allowed At Prince Louis’ Christening– Watch

Princess Charlotte is one feisty royal! After her brother Prince Louis’ christening, Charlotte told photographers ‘you’re not coming.’ Watch the epic clip here!

July 9 was Prince Louis’ day, but Princess Charlotte was calling all the shots! After Louis’ christening, Kate Middleton, who was holding baby Louis, Prince William, Prince George, and Charlotte were seen leaving the Royal Chapel at St James’ Palace in London, and Charlotte hilariously told photographers “you’re not coming.” While we’re not sure if the family was headed to a reception or back to Kensington Palace, it’s clear the paparazzi were NOT invited. Charlotte even turned around to make sure they weren’t following her! It appears North West isn’t the only famous kid who’s not a fan of the paps! WATCH THE VIDEO HERE!

Of course, this wasn’t Charlotte’s only adorable moment of the day. Before the ceremony, the Princess shook hands with the Archbishop of Canterbury, who performed both her and George’s christenings in 2013 and 2015, and it was literally the cutest thing ever. Nevertheless, Prince Louis’ christening was quite eventful. The newborn looked absolutely precious in a lace royal robe, seemingly the same robe his siblings wore to their christenings before him. Kate also rocked a look we’ve seen before by wearing a white cream dress by Alexander McQueen paired with a Jane Taylor hat that featured pearls and flowers. How stunning! It doesn’t even look like she gave birth three months ago!

Meghan Markle also dressed to impress. The Duchess of Sussex turned heads in an olive green Ralph Lauren dress and a hat by Stephen Jones. She pulled the incredible look together with matching Manolo Blahnik heels and a square clutch. It’s clear she’s got this royal thing down to a science! The only person missing from the big day was The Queen, who unfortunately had to skip the ceremony.