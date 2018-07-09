Prince Louis’ Godparents Revealed Ahead Of Christening: Is Meghan Markle On The List?

Prince Louis is getting christened on July 9, and the royal family named his godparents before the big ceremony. Is his new aunt Meghan Markle and uncle Prince Harry among the names? Here’s the full list!

To much surprise, Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were not named as Prince Louis’ godparents. Kate Middleton, 36, and Prince William, 36, named the following people as the little prince’s godparents: Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Robert Carter, and Lucy Middleton. These people are all friends or family of Kate and William.

Nicholas is the father of Grace van Cutsem, who was a bridesmaid at Kate and William’s wedding. Prince William is Grace’s godfather, and Nicholas is Prince George’s godfather. Guy and Harry are close friends of Prince William and Prince Harry, according to Express. Lady Laura Meade is the wife of James Meade, who is the godfather of Princess Charlotte, 3. Hannah is a friend of Kate’s and Lucy is her cousin, according to The Telegraph.

Meghan and Prince Harry will still be in attendance at Prince Louis’ christening, as well as Prince Charles, 69, and The Duchess of Cornwall, 70, Kate’s parents, Carole, 63, and Michael, 69, Pippa Middleton, 34, James Matthews, 42, and James Middleton, 31. The christening will take place at The Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace. Little Louis will wear a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by Angela Kelly, who is dressmaker to Queen Elizabeth II, 92. The Lily Font and water from the River Jordan will be used during the baptism by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The christening marks Prince Louis’ second public appearance. He made his big debut to the world just hours after his birth on April 23. Many expected him to make an appearance at the 2018 Trooping the Colour event with the rest of the royal family, but he stayed home. While it may be a shock that Meghan and Prince Harry are not Prince Louis’ godparents, Prince Harry is also not Prince George, 4, nor Princess Charlotte’s godfather.