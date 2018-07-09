Prince Louis’ Christening: Royal Family Makes 1st Appearance As A Family Of 5 — Cute Pics

Making his 2nd public appearance, Prince Louis could not have been cuter on his christening day! The tiny royal was surrounded by his entire family for the big occasion, marking the 1st time they’ve all been seen together!

Over two months after his April 23 birth, Prince Louis has stepped out with his parents Kate Middleton, 36, and Prince William, 36, once again — this time for his christening on July 9! Of course the newborn looked beyond precious in his lace royal robes, which his brother and sister had worn to their christenings before him. And better yet, the entire royal family was present, dressed in their church-best. Louis was christened at The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, performed the christening, just as he did for Prince George, 4, in 2013 and Princess Charlotte, 3, in 2015. He even officiated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May.

Kate looked absolutely stunning a cream dress, but even that couldn’t stop us from staring at the sleeping baby in her arms. Little Louis looked so serene and sweet resting in his hand-me-down lace gown, which his brother and sister also wore to their christening. And speaking of George and Charlotte, they were as adorable as ever — not surprising in the least! George sported a white button-down shirt tucked into shorts, while Charlotte wore a blue dress with matching shoes and a headband to keep back that long hair of hers. It’s growing so fast! Each of the little ones held onto one of their dad’s hands. William was in a blue suit, just like Harry who was walking behind the family of five with Meghan Markle. Could they be any more picturesque and perfect?

Charlotte was christened at Sandringham’s St. Mary Magdalene church in Norfolk, which is the same church her late grandmother, Princess Diana, was christened in. George, however was christened at St. James’s Palace‘s Chapel Royal, just like Louis. The youngest royal made his first-ever pubic appearance just hours after his birth on April 23. Kate and William both stood outside of the hospital with Kate holding their infant son and smiling for the cameras. Little Louis was wrapped up in a white blanket and bonnet, the same one his older siblings wore as they left the hospital on their own birthdates.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

The next look fans got of Louis was on May 5 when the palace released an adorable photo of Charlotte kissing her baby brother on the forehead. A second photo showed Louis’ sweet little face up close and personal. The pics from his christening are just as precious though — talk about a special day!