Prince Louis’s Cute Christening Gown: See Pics & Learn Surprising History Behind His Royal Robes

Teeny tiny and dressed to impress! Little Prince Louis looked adorable on his christening day — and we’ve got all the details about the special outfit he showed up in!

Today marked Prince Louis‘s second public appearance and he was dressed to the nines for the occasion — in hand-me-downs? — That’s right! The little royal cutie sported the same christening gown that his brother George, 4, and sister Charlotte, 3, wore to their own ceremonies, for his own on July 9. It’s modeled after a delicate gown that was made in 1841 and used to christen 62 children. Louis will be the sixth little one to wear this replica — an off-white delicate gown with lace detail — and he looks just as cute as all of the other bald babies who have been wrapped up in the ensemble. It was made by the Queen’s dressmaker, Angela Kelly. So even though all eyes have been on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle‘s fashion choices, little Louis’s traditional get-up is worth a look, as well!

Many aspects of this christening were similar to George and Charlotte’s — not just the royal robes! Louis’ ceremony took place on July 9 in the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace, which is exactly where George was christened back in 2013. Even though Charlotte’s took place in the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, all of the royal sibs were pushed in the same vintage blue pram on their special day and had christening portraits taken with their portraits. We bet the royal family goes through some serious deja-vu during these traditional ceremonies!

But honestly, even with all the repetition, each christening is so special. This is the first time we’ve laid eyes on little Louis out and about since he left the hospital in his mom’s arms and we’re so excited to get another look at the little one’s sweet face. He’s just as cute as his brother and sister, who have been melting our hearts for years.

We can’t be the only ones who hope this christening marks the beginning of more public appearances for Louis. Two glimpses of the littlest royal baby just isn’t enough!