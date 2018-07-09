See Pics
Hollywood Life

Pippa Middleton Reveals Slight Baby Bump In Pale Blue Dress At Prince Louis’ Christening

pippa middleton
Courtesy of Twitter
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - HRH Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews are spotted loading up their Range Rover. James seemed to struggle to get both of the dogs in the boot for the journey and had to pick one up by the scruff of his neck and load him in. Pippa dressed for the occasion in a bright yellow, short summery dress showing her evergrowing baby bump. It as has been reported over the weekend that Pippa is taking tips from Serena Williams during her pregnancy by continuing to play tennis to keep fit. James is spotted loading tennis rackets into the vehicle for the trip! Pictured: Pippa Middleton BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - HRH Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews are spotted loading up their Range Rover. James seemed to struggle to get both of the dogs in the boot for the journey and had to pick one up by the scruff of his neck and load him in. Pippa dressed for the occasion in a bright yellow, short summery dress showing her evergrowing baby bump. It as has been reported over the weekend that Pippa is taking tips from Serena Williams during her pregnancy by continuing to play tennis to keep fit. James is spotted loading tennis rackets into the vehicle for the trip! Pictured: Pippa Middleton BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pippa Middleton Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 4, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 05 Jul 2018 WEARING ANNA MASON SHOES BY PENELOPE CHILVERS
View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer/Reporter

Does Pippa Middleton ever not look gorgeous? The proud aunt showed off her adorable baby bump at Prince Louis’ christening in the cutest little outfit. See pics here!

It’s hard to believe it, but this could be Pippa Middleton‘s most stunning outfit yet. Kate Middleton‘s sister dazzled at her nephew Prince Louis‘ christening on July 9 in the perfect maternity outfit. The mom to be wore a custom Alessandra Rich dress, which was pale blue — the perfect color to match the guest-of-honor’s male sex! The dress featured buttons down the front, and Pippa paired it with a matching hat. Although the ensemble concealed her baby bump just a bit, there was definitely a hint of her glowing belly. Pippa looked to be in great spirits as she arrived at the christening with a huge smile on her face.

Pippa’s worn a series of fabulous outfits throughout her pregnancy, especially the mint green floral number she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding! The demure, long-sleeved dress showed off just a hint of her tiny baby bump. So cute! We’re in love with a flirty little sundress she wore recently, too. Pippa looked awesome while hanging out in London with her husband in a casual, sunshine yellow sundress. The minidress showed off the most of her bump we’d seen…before her christening dress, of course. Aww!

Pippa got engaged to James Matthews in July 2016, and they were married in May of the next year. After weeks of pregnancy rumors, she confirmed that she’s expecting her first child in June 2018. We’ve seen Pippa’s adorable interactions with her niece and nephew, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the past, and we’re certain that she’s just going to be the BEST mom!

Of course, she’ll get a bit more practice with Louis before the birth of her own baby. The newest royal baby was born on April 23, 2018. Plus, from what we’ve heard, Meghan and Harry don’t plan on waiting long to be the next royals to pop out a little one. What an exciting time for this family!