Pippa Middleton Reveals Slight Baby Bump In Pale Blue Dress At Prince Louis’ Christening

Does Pippa Middleton ever not look gorgeous? The proud aunt showed off her adorable baby bump at Prince Louis’ christening in the cutest little outfit. See pics here!

It’s hard to believe it, but this could be Pippa Middleton‘s most stunning outfit yet. Kate Middleton‘s sister dazzled at her nephew Prince Louis‘ christening on July 9 in the perfect maternity outfit. The mom to be wore a custom Alessandra Rich dress, which was pale blue — the perfect color to match the guest-of-honor’s male sex! The dress featured buttons down the front, and Pippa paired it with a matching hat. Although the ensemble concealed her baby bump just a bit, there was definitely a hint of her glowing belly. Pippa looked to be in great spirits as she arrived at the christening with a huge smile on her face.

Pippa’s worn a series of fabulous outfits throughout her pregnancy, especially the mint green floral number she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding! The demure, long-sleeved dress showed off just a hint of her tiny baby bump. So cute! We’re in love with a flirty little sundress she wore recently, too. Pippa looked awesome while hanging out in London with her husband in a casual, sunshine yellow sundress. The minidress showed off the most of her bump we’d seen…before her christening dress, of course. Aww!

Pippa got engaged to James Matthews in July 2016, and they were married in May of the next year. After weeks of pregnancy rumors, she confirmed that she’s expecting her first child in June 2018. We’ve seen Pippa’s adorable interactions with her niece and nephew, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the past, and we’re certain that she’s just going to be the BEST mom!

Guests arrive for Prince Louis’s christening. pic.twitter.com/Va3UirQpCT — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) July 9, 2018

Of course, she’ll get a bit more practice with Louis before the birth of her own baby. The newest royal baby was born on April 23, 2018. Plus, from what we’ve heard, Meghan and Harry don’t plan on waiting long to be the next royals to pop out a little one. What an exciting time for this family!