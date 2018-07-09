The girls are back and headed to max. The ‘Orange Is The New Black’ season 6 trailer has arrived and features the return of a character we thought we’d maybe never see again!

Orange Is The New Black is making game-changing moves in season 6. One week after the emergency response team stormed Litchfield Penitentiary, our favorite ladies are headed to maximum security in the sixth season. They’re thrust into a whole new world and find themselves newbies — again. Looks like they’ll most likely be seeing some familiar faces. One of the most notable appearances in the the season 6 trailer is Lolly (Lori Petty), who was last seen in season 4. It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but we are psyched to see her back and figure out what she’s been up to.

Season 5 ended with quite a cliffhanger after riot police blew up a bunker holding 10 major characters, but they’re all alive and well. Piper (Taylor Schilling), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Gloria (Selenis Leyva), Blanca (Laura Gomez), and Frieda (Dale Soules) are all featured in the trailer. Daya (Dascha Polanco) is also back and going to max for inciting the riot. Alex (Laura Prepon) is the only inmate of the 10 who does not make an appearance in the trailer. “Where is Alex?” Piper asks, before adding: “Don’t you think it’s weird we’re the only people in here?”

“This is not home,” Suzanne, a.k.a. Crazy Eyes, says in the trailer. A guard replies, “It is now.” Everyone is assigned a color in max, and the blues and khakis have major beef with each other. If you’re wearing pink, you’re safe. This new world is a dangerous one. Friendships are going to be tested, and new alliances are going to be drawn. Will these ladies stick together or be torn apart? Orange Is the New Black season 6 premieres on Netflix July 27.