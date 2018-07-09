North West looked like quite the little pro when she adorably posed for a Fendi ad with mom Kim Kardashian and grandmother Kris Jenner. Check out the sweet family pic here!

North West, 5, looked like she was having the time of her life in a new ad for Italian luxury brand Fendi and the second installment of their #MeandMyPeekaboo fashion campaign and the pic is adorable! North appears with mom Kim Kardashian, 37, and her grandmother Kris Jenner, 62, in the pic and all three of them are casually lounging outside on some grass with the purses in front of them. The campaign is in honor of the 10 year anniversary of the release of the Peekaboo bag and it celebrates impressionable women who are related so it’s not surprise that the Kardashian/Jenner women would be a part of it. In addition to this photo, the trio posed for other photos together around L.A. for the ad.

While the newly released ad photos are already making headlines, the brand’s accessories creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi had some nice things to say about Kim, Kris and North. “In the case of the Kardashians, they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities,” Silvia told Women’s Wear Daily. “It’s an iconic family, who is known for its appearance, but we wanted to bring more of an intimate side to the table.” She also talked about how the collaboration was a natural one since she already has a friendship with Kim’s hubby Kanye West. When the campaign is officially released on Fendi’s website on July 10, it will be accompanied by a short film set to Kanye’s song “Love Lockdown.”

While we wait to catch the campaign’s release, we can’t help but admire how much of a pro North already is! In addition to professional photos, she’s had some pretty memorable moments when posing for casual pics like the too-cute-for-words bed selfie with Kim back in May. The girl is definitely a natural and we can’t wait to see more pics of her in the future!

It’s always great to see the Kardashian/Jenner women together in pics! We look forward to the full campaign!