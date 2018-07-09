5 Times Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Mirrored The Queen’s Timeless Style

Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton are always copying Queen Elizabeth’s royal style — she is the Queen after all! Check out all the times the two duchesses mirrored Her Majesty!

Meghan Markle recently attended the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception at Marlborough House on July 5 with Prince Harry and not only did she stun with her yellow dress, Meghan was also inspired by Queen Elizabeth II‘s wardrobe — Her Majesty absolutely loves bright colors! But she’s not alone in copying the Queen’s style. Kate Middleton has also been known to look to the Queen for colorful fashion inspo. While we keep you posted with Kate and Meghan’s fashion choices at Prince Louis’ christening today, check out all the times Meghan and Kate took a page out of the Queen’s style book with our gallery above!

Speaking of babies, Meghan apparently has babies on the brain — especially when it comes to what she’ll name her first child with Harry. “Harry’s so far removed from the throne that there’s not the same kind of pressure to have a super traditional name, so apparently he suggested they go bold and modern,” a source close to Meghan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But Meghan’s quite fascinated by medieval English history, the Knights of the Round Table and that sort of thing, so she’s been looking at names from way back.”

While Prince Louis’ christening is now just going down, according to a new report the young prince may have another brother or sister on the way. “Those close to Kate are saying she’s pregnant with baby number four!” a source told Life & Style magazine. “Kate is showing all the signs of pregnancy, and she and William have always said they wanted four children to complete their family. Actually, William would like five kids — but Kate thinks four is enough!”