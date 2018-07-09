Meghan Markle: Gorgeous In Olive Green At Prince Louis’ Christening

Meghan Markle stunned at yet another royal appearance on July 9. This time, she looked gorgeous attending the christening of Will & Kate’s third child, Louis. Get the details on her outfit below.

Meghan Markle, 36, continues to turn heads as the newest royal! She looked magnificent wearing a green Ralph Lauren dress and a hat by Stephen Jones. Her monochromatic look included a green clutch and green heels, which were possibly her go-to style by Manolo Blahnik. The dress had a bateau neckline (like her wedding dress) and three-quarter length sleeves. It was fitted and belted at her tiny waist. It hit just under her knees and was so classic and chic. She held hands with Prince Harry as she arrived at the ceremony!

Most of The Royal Family were present for the christening of Prince Louis, at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace on July 9. The Queen unfortunately missed the service, but Louis’ grandparents Charles and Camilla were there, looking so proud. Mom Kate Middleton emerged from the hospital looking radiant just hours after he was born on April 23. Kate looked gorgeous at Louis’ christening as well, wearing a v-neck white Alexander McQueen dress and hat by Jane Taylor, just as she did for Charlotte’s christening. She also wore McQueen for George‘s christening, and on her wedding day! It’s one of her favorites! Watch everyone arriving in the video below:

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Meghan’s fashion evolution as a royal has been so fun to watch. Meghan just wore a yellow Brandon Maxwell midi dress on July 5, with nude pumps. A few weeks earlier, on June 26, she wore a pink Prada dress while at an event with Queen Elizabeth. For the Royal Ascot race on June 19, she wore a white Givenchy dress with a black belt. She also wore Givenchy on her wedding day! We love seeing what she wears at each occasion!